MUSC, community parters highlight domestic violence resources

The Medical University of South Carolina, My Sister’s House and other community partners are joining forces to highlight Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina, My Sister’s House and other community partners are joining forces to highlight Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

It’s being held at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

My Sister’s House is a Lowcountry organization that provides free domestic violence suvival and recovery services as well as awareness education.

Speakers include MUSC’s Advocacy Program social work coordinator, officals from the National Crime Victims Research and Treatment Center and others.

They’ll address a variety of topics including local statistics, the physical and mental health impacts of domestic violence and how to help children who witness abuse.

The speakers will highlight local domestic violence resources.

