SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Planned development proposed for 560 acres off of Highway 52 in Goose Creek

The Goose Creek Planning Commission is considering zoning requests for more than 500 acres of land off Highway 52.
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Planning Commission is considering zoning requests for more than 500 acres of land off Highway 52.

The Laurel Bay Planned Development would cover 560 acres of land and feature different mixed-use areas including neighborhood-style townhomes as well as apartment-style homes with commercial space on the first level.

The developers first presented this plan in August and have been working with city staff since to make some recommended adjustments to their presentation. The suggested changes by staff include the creation of a conservation clause to protect resources like wildlife and wetlands.

Another suggestion staff are hoping to see is adding additional language so that a wetland buffer of ten feet will exist along the entire perimeter of the property.

The tracts of land that would make up the development are north of Medway Road and the Boulder Bluff and Beverly Hills neighborhoods. The tract names are the Monarch and Medway Tracts off of Montague Plantation Road.

Click here for more information on the agenda.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old boy was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while standing...
14-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle on I-526 exit ramp
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
Hanahan Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead at an apartment complex.
Brothers identified as victims in deadly Hanahan shooting
Moncks Corner Police say a teacher was injured Friday when a student attacked a classmate with...
15-year-old charged in Berkeley High School scissor attack
The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a deadly...
Teen charged in shooting death of N. Charleston 19-year-old

Latest News

The crash happened in the 1200 block of Edwards Drive in Moncks Corner around 2 a.m.
Man charged with DUI after reportedly crashing into Moncks Corner home
Documents ACLU South Carolina obtained through the Freedom of Information of Act show all 93...
Advocates, school board members question validity of parent’s 93 book challenges
Charleston County School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien spoke to the Board of...
Governor, mayor weigh in on Charleston School Board questions
Gov. Henry McMaster called on the Charleston County School Board to follow the state's Freedom...
RAW VIDEO: McMaster addresses question on Charleston Co. School Board actions
A man is facing charges after authorities say he crashed into a Moncks Corner home multiple...
VIDEO: Man charged with DUI after reportedly crashing into Moncks Corner home