Planned development proposed for 560 acres off of Highway 52 in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Planning Commission is considering zoning requests for more than 500 acres of land off Highway 52.

The Laurel Bay Planned Development would cover 560 acres of land and feature different mixed-use areas including neighborhood-style townhomes as well as apartment-style homes with commercial space on the first level.

The developers first presented this plan in August and have been working with city staff since to make some recommended adjustments to their presentation. The suggested changes by staff include the creation of a conservation clause to protect resources like wildlife and wetlands.

Another suggestion staff are hoping to see is adding additional language so that a wetland buffer of ten feet will exist along the entire perimeter of the property.

The tracts of land that would make up the development are north of Medway Road and the Boulder Bluff and Beverly Hills neighborhoods. The tract names are the Monarch and Medway Tracts off of Montague Plantation Road.

