Police searching for missing 16-year-old

Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old reported missing by family.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old reported missing by family.

Jeffrey Richardson was reported missing by his family on Monday, but was last seen in Charleston on Sept. 25, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Richardson is known to frequent downtown parks.

Police provided a photo but did not include a specific physical description.

Anyone with information on Richardson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston Police Central Detective at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

