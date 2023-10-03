Sunny and warm weather will continue!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More beautiful weather on the way for our Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Don’t be surprised if you see a little haze in the sky, wildfire smokes emanating from Ontario, Canada has occasionally drifted overhead over the past few days. Another warm and dry day is on the way Wednesday before a coastal disturbance brings a few more clouds and a slight chance of rain for Thursday and Friday.

A strong cold front will come through this weekend bringing big temperature changes from Saturday into Sunday. Although this front is not expected to bring any rain, the coolest weather so far this Fall is on the way by Sunday. Highs will top out in the low 80s Saturday, low to mid 70s Sunday. Morning lows will cool into the mid 50s by Sunday morning and low 50s Monday. Some inland areas may drop into the mid to upper 40s by Monday morning!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 84.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 83.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Cooler. High 74.

