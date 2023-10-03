SC Lottery
Vet tech charged with stealing medications from North Charleston clinic

A woman is facing charges after authorities say she stole prescription drugs from a North Charleston animal hospital.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges after authorities say she stole prescription drugs from a North Charleston animal hospital.

Jennifer Michelle Walker, 37, is charged with 11 counts of first-degree obtaining prescription drugs by fraud or deceit, according to jail records.

While working as a veterinary assistant, Walker illegally obtained quantities of Propofol from Banfield Pet Hospital in North Charleston, according to court documents. The thefts took place over a two-month period starting in May and ending in July of this year.

Walker was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center. A judge set a personal recognizance bond of $10,000 for each count, according to jail records.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Bureau of Drug Control is investigating.

