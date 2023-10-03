‘Silent Witness’ ceremony honors 2022 domestic violence victims
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina paid tribute Tuesday morning to the 36 women and men who died in 2022 as a result of domestic violence.
The 26th annual Silent Witness Ceremony also brings attention to one of the state’s “major public health and criminal concerns,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says.
During Tuesday’s ceremony, Wilson read the names of 29 women and seven men across the state who died as a result of domestic violence over the previous year.
Family members carried life-sized silhouettes representing their loved one and a bell was rung for each. An additional 37th silhouette represents potential unknown victims.
The Attorney General’s Office listed these 36 names for Tuesday’s ceremony:
- Rosa Salguero-Landaverde, 33, Aiken County
- Lacey Toole, 34, Aiken County
- Mary Jo McIntyre, 24, Anderson County
- Rebecca Sorrow, 71, Anderson County
- Kalila Heyward-Saunders, 22, Beaufort County
- Tamara Glover, 21, Berkeley County
- Teresa Jenkins, 29, Charleston County
- Megan Rich, 41, Charleston County
- Sandra Stenersen, 41, Charleston County
- Deirdre Holmes, 52, Colleton County
- Ozell McClain, 69, Darlington County
- Linda Peets, 75, Dorchester County
- Tamika Monique McGray, 47, Florence County
- Taylor McFadden Robinson, 29, Florence County
- Natasha Middleton, 44, Georgetown County
- Emily Richitelli, 30, Georgetown County
- Doris Howell, 79, Greenville County
- Curtavious Smith, 24, Greenville County
- Clarrissa Winchester, 22, Greenville County
- Teresa Ellis, 60, Greenwood County
- Deerica Fisher, 21, Horry County
- Betzabeth Xolta Meza, 26, Horry County
- Christy Rozier, 34, Lancaster County
- Terry Chermak, 49, Laurens County
- Sabrina Jackson, 34, Lexington County
- Reggie Ford, 43, Marion County
- Janice Pryer, 54, Marlboro County
- Terrance Boyd, 43, Oconee County
- Kennedy Drayton, 31, Pickens County
- Brenda Coker, 72, Richland County
- Michelle Hayes, 51, Richland County
- Patricia Perry, 49, Saluda County
- Narada Davis, 42, Spartanburg County
- Donna Long, 21, Spartanburg County
- Shantell Reynolds, 47, Sumter County
- Stanley Jones, 33 years old, Union County
The Violence Policy Center ranked South Carolina 23rd in the nation in the rate of men killing women in a report last year, based on 2020 data. That report marked the second time in two decades that South Carolina had not been in the top 10 in their report, according to a release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
