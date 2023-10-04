SC Lottery
Berkeley Co. deputies investigate Wednesday morning shooting

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured in a morning shooting.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured in a morning shooting.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured in a morning shooting.

Deputies responded to Mission Lane, off of Old Back River Road in Goose Creek just after 10:30 a.m., Cpl. Carli Drayton said.

Drayton said one person was injured and taken to an area hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

