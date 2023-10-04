City of Charleston announces next chief of police

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston on Wednesday announced who will lead Charleston Police.

The city announced Chito Walker would lose the interim tag and become the city’s next top cop.

In July, the city named Walker as interim police chief while they searched for a permanent replacement.

“I’d like to thank Chief Walker for his willingness to serve our city in this critical role and for his lifelong dedication to public safety,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “Charleston is blessed with the most outstanding police department in the nation, so it comes as no surprise that our next great Chief of Police is one of our own. I’m confident that Chief Walker’s strong leadership, clear vision and extensive experience make him a natural fit to lead the department, and I look forward to working with him to keep our city and our citizens safe.”

Walker has been with the Charleston Police Department since 2000 working as a patrolman, detective and member of the SWAT team. He was promoted to deputy chief in March 2020. He was serving as Deputy Chief of the Procedural Justice and Community Policing Bureau.

“Serving the citizens of Charleston as a member of the Charleston Police Department has been the honor of a lifetime, and I’m deeply grateful to Mayor Tecklenburg for entrusting me with this responsibility,” Walker said. “There’s no question that our department is home to the finest law enforcement professionals in the country, and I’m humbled by the opportunity to serve as its next leader. I look forward to continuing to work alongside the remarkable men and women of our department to build trust, promote transparency and keep our community safe.”

The city partnered with the nonprofit Police Executive Research Forum.

City Council will vote to confirm Walker as the next chief during Tuesday’s meeting.

The city’s announcement comes after the passing of Chief Luther Reynolds.

Reynolds died back in May from cancer at age 56. He served as the city’s police chief for five years.

