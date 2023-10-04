Cold front to bring coolest weather this Fall by the end of the weekend!
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A beautiful Wednesday is expected across the Lowcountry with lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s this afternoon.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83.
THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 84.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 84.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm. High 83.
SUNDAY: Sunny and Cooler. High 73.
