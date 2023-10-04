SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cold front to bring coolest weather this Fall by the end of the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A beautiful Wednesday is expected across the Lowcountry with lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s this afternoon.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 84.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 84.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm. High 83.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Cooler. High 73.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police say the family of Jeffrey Richardson, 16, reported him missing on Monday.
Police searching for missing 16-year-old
78-year-old Carolyn Miller was sleeping inside when a drunk driver crashed a pickup into her...
‘I’m still in shock’: Man crashes into 78-year-old woman’s bedroom overnight
Jennifer Michelle Walker, 37, is charged with 11 counts of first-degree obtaining prescription...
Vet tech charged with stealing medications from North Charleston clinic
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’: Family grasps for explanation after deaths of woman and her 2 children

Latest News

Meteorologist Joey Sovine has a look at your Wednesday forecast.
VIDEO:Your Wednesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Pleasant, but hazy Wednesday ahead!
Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Chris Holtzman has an update on your Tuesday night forecast.
VIDEO: Your Tuesday night forecast
Here's a look at your next-day forecast with First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh!
SYNCBAK: Your Wednesday forecast - clipped version