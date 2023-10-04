SC Lottery
Colleton Co. fire damages several buildings, vehicles

An Islandton fire destroyed two vehicles and a garage and damaged multiple other structures on the property.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An Islandton fire destroyed two vehicles and a garage and damaged multiple other structures on the property.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to Sniders Highway just after 3 p.m. Monday and found two garages on fire, a small storage building and two vehicles on fire. A large storage building on the property next door was also beginning to burn.

Firefighters said they were able to stop the fire at the neighboring building with only moderate damage to the building. The second garage suffered substantial damage.

A man at the property said he was working on a pickup truck in the garage and left to get a part. The fire started after he left, firefighters said.

The fire also destroyed a tractor and multiple tools and farm equipment.

No injuries were reported.

