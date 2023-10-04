Berkeley Co. Coroner asks for public’s help identifying man

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found dead near Summerville.

Coroner Darnell Hartwell says the man was found in the College Park Road Area on Friday.

Hartwell says the man is between 45 and 70 years old with gray hair. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and between 155-175 pounds. The man was found wearing a maroon South Carolina Gamecocks hat and glasses.

Hartwell says the man possibly frequented the College Park Road area and the Red Oak Circle neighborhood in Summerville.

Anyone with information or concerns about a missing person is asked to contact the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office at 843-719-4566.

