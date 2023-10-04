SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Berkeley Co. Coroner asks for public’s help identifying man

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found...
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found dead near Summerville.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found dead near Summerville.

Coroner Darnell Hartwell says the man was found in the College Park Road Area on Friday.

Hartwell says the man is between 45 and 70 years old with gray hair. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and between 155-175 pounds. The man was found wearing a maroon South Carolina Gamecocks hat and glasses.

Hartwell says the man possibly frequented the College Park Road area and the Red Oak Circle neighborhood in Summerville.

Anyone with information or concerns about a missing person is asked to contact the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office at 843-719-4566.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Michelle Walker, 37, is charged with 11 counts of first-degree obtaining prescription...
Vet tech charged with stealing medications from North Charleston clinic
78-year-old Carolyn Miller was sleeping inside when a drunk driver crashed a pickup into her...
‘I’m still in shock’: Man crashes into 78-year-old woman’s bedroom overnight
Charleston Police say the family of Jeffrey Richardson, 16, reported him missing on Monday.
Police searching for missing 16-year-old
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’: Family grasps for explanation after deaths of woman and her 2 children
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Students at Joseph Pye Elementary School head to school on foot to show how easy it can be and...
Dorchester Dist. 2 students line up for International Walk to School Day
Students at Joseph Pye Elementary School head to school on foot to show how easy it can be and...
VIDEO: DD2 Students line up for International Walk to School Day
The Berkeley County School District has partnered with the YMCA of Greater Charleston to boost...
YMCA provides free membership to Berkeley Co School District employees
The district will announce they are joining forces with the YMCA of Greater Charleston to boost...
VIDEO: YMCA provides free membership to Berkeley Co School District employees