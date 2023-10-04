Coroner IDs woman found dead at a Summerville hotel

SC Lottery
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 46-year-old woman who was found dead at the Country Inn & Suites Hotel in Summerville.

Marissa Decker, of Pennsylvania, died from a gunshot wound, coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Hartwell said the coroner’s office was notified of Decker being found dead at the Country Inn & Suites Hotel at 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Summerville Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide.

