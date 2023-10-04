SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Darius Rucker, ‘American Pie’ singer among new Music City Walk of Fame inductees

Three-time Grammy Award-winner Darius Rucker and Don McLean, who sang and wrote “American Pie,” are among the new inductees.
Darius Rucker was among the stars honored.
By Daniel Smithson and Lydia Fielder
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Music City Walk of Fame added four new members on Wednesday morning in Nashville.

Three-time Grammy Award-winner Darius Rucker; Don McLean, who sang and wrote “American Pie;” rock-and-roll guitarist Duane Eddy; and former record-label executive Joe Galante joined the list of stars on the Walk of Fame.

Professional wrestler Ric Flair inducted his “good pal” Rucker. Rucker teared up while thanking his family and fans.

“I’m just a kid from South Carolina who believed in himself, and I got lucky twice,” Rucker said. “I sit back, and I look at this stage and the icons that are up here. I’m shocked that I’m here. I’m shocked that I’m getting this.”

Connie Valens, the sister of the late Ritchie Valens, whose death was immortalized in “American Pie,” presented McLean.

“I’ve been a ramblin’ man all over the United States. I’ve played big places and little places,” McLean said when accepting his award. “I ain’t country, I ain’t rock-and-roll, I ain’t pop. I’m just me, and I’m 100% American and thank you for having me.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Music City Walk of Fame to add four legendary additions
Eric Church among newest inductees to Music City Walk of Fame

GRAMMY Award-winner and Music City Walk of Fame member Steve Wariner inducted Eddy.

Vince Gill, 22-time Grammy Award-winner and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Music City Walk of Fame, inducted Galante.

“Joe and I have a long friendship,” Gill said. “He was the first guy to ever believe in me as a young artist in 1982.”

The stars inducted Wednesday became the 101st, 102nd, 103rd and 104th on the Music City Walk of Fame.

“Inductees are recognized for their significant work of preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song,” an event media release said.

The musicians were not quick to forget the people who helped get them on that stage, either.

“I can’t thank y’all enough,” Rucker said, through tears. “You guys have given me such an amazing life that I love so much and everything I do, I do for the people who want to hear music.”

You can view the entire awards ceremony, streamed live on the WSMV4 Facebook Page,

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Michelle Walker, 37, is charged with 11 counts of first-degree obtaining prescription...
Vet tech charged with stealing medications from North Charleston clinic
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found...
Berkeley Co. Coroner asks for public’s help identifying man
The Summerville Police Department is investigating after a 46-year-old woman was found dead at...
Coroner IDs woman found dead in Summerville hotel
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured in a morning shooting.
Berkeley Co. deputies investigate Wednesday morning shooting
K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went...
State agents honor fallen K-9 Rico with ceremony at criminal justice academy

Latest News

The Charleston County School District’s pay schedule is structured in a way that prevents new...
Charleston Co. House Delegation calls meeting to discuss school board’s actions
On Monday, the delegation will meet at North Charleston City Hall at 11:30 a.m.
VIDEO: Charleston Co. House Delegation calls meeting to discuss school board’s actions
Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to Adnah Church Road in the Rum Gully community around...
Family of 3 displaced by bedroom fire in Colleton County
Thursday morning, about 300 members across 33 South Carolina chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha...
Statewide conference brings free academic resources to Lowcountry students
This innovative grant-funded community health program is called WADE. The main objective here...
MUSC, Fetter Health introduce free diabetes program for women