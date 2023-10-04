SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Disneyland announces kids’ special ticket prices starting at $50

The Sleeping Beauty Castle is seen at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday, April 30, 2021.
The Sleeping Beauty Castle is seen at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday, April 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong | File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Gray News) - Disneyland is offering special ticket prices for kids and their families who want to visit the park to kick off the new year.

The Anaheim theme park announced a new limited-time kids’ special ticket offer for use in early 2024.

Beginning Oct. 24, guests can purchase a child’s ticket (ages 3-9) to Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $50 per child, per day.

“Make 2024 your happiest time by visiting a Disneyland Resort theme park. Enjoy some favorite attractions and enchanting experiences!” Disneyland representatives said.

According to the offer, guests can also upgrade to multi-day tickets and Park Hopper ticket options.

The limited-time child tickets are valid for use between Jan. 8 and March 10, 2024.

Officials said there are no blackout dates and tickets are subject to park reservation availability.

Regularly priced Disneyland kids’ tickets can reportedly run as high as $179 for a one-day visit.

More information regarding the special ticket offer can be viewed online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Michelle Walker, 37, is charged with 11 counts of first-degree obtaining prescription...
Vet tech charged with stealing medications from North Charleston clinic
78-year-old Carolyn Miller was sleeping inside when a drunk driver crashed a pickup into her...
‘I’m still in shock’: Man crashes into 78-year-old woman’s bedroom overnight
Charleston Police say the family of Jeffrey Richardson, 16, reported him missing on Monday.
Police searching for missing 16-year-old
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’: Family grasps for explanation after deaths of woman and her 2 children
Gov. Henry McMaster is set to hold a ceremonial signing Tuesday to repeal a bill that has been...
McMaster signs repeal of ‘Certificate of Need’ law

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump sits in court for a civil fraud case at a Manhattan courthouse,...
Trump lawyers go after accountant and appeal major pretrial ruling in New York fraud case
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
Biden suggests he has path around Congress to get more aid to Ukraine, says he plans major speech
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and new Charleston Police Chief Chito Walker talk ahead of...
City of Charleston announces next chief of police
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
The US is forgiving more federal student loans in a bid to tackle ‘unsustainable debt’ for borrowers
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Brett Favre will testify under oath in Mississippi welfare scandal civil case