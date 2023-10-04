SC Lottery
Dorchester Dist. 2 to implement metal detectors at all high schools

By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In an email to parents, Dorchester School District Two announced they would implement metal detectors at all three district high schools.

“For the past several decades schools have practiced fire, tornado, and hurricane drills. These drills are required by federal and state law,” DD2 Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins wrote. “It is unfortunate that we now must practice and prepare for additional scenarios that can bring safety risks to our students and staff.”

Metal detectors were already in place at RISE Academy, the district’s alternative school.

Now they’ll add metal detectors to Fort Dorchester High School, Summerville High School and Ashley Ridge High School. On Wednesday, the schools conducted a drill of their “hold” portion of their response protocol.

Summerville High Principal Dr. Michelle Leviner said the school selected a random entrance for the drill.

“Our team has already conducted a debriefing session on this morning’s drill, and we are actively working to proactively enhance the safety of our students and staff,” Leviner said in an email to parents. “The district is currently in the process of acquiring additional detector units for our school. We plan to continue using these detectors on a regular basis, at various locations, and in different hallways throughout the year.”

The district is also using metal detectors at extra-curricular activities.

