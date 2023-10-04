SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Hilton Head council approves on-campus housing at University of South Carolina-Beaufort

University of South Carolina-Beaufort
University of South Carolina-Beaufort(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hilton Head Town Council officially made a change that will allow on campus housing at the University of South Carolina-Beaufort campus on the island.

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, property off Sea Pines Circle was approved for mixed-use, meaning it can be re-developed into housing among other things.

That housing will be for the area’s workforce, including its hospitality students at USCB Hilton Head who will be able to live on campus for the first time ever.

”Students are going to want to come to school here. They’re going to want to come to school without a 25 mile drive that can take up to 2 hours,” Eva Smith said.

Right now many students who take classes on Hilton Head, like Abby Doyle, live at the Bluffton campus forcing them to have to worry about traffic.

”There’s always something that I have to make sure I’m leaving at least an hour or an hour and a half.”

She’s a junior majoring in hospitality a 100 student program the university is hoping to grow over the coming years. ”We, the University of South Carolina Beaufort, we are developing the workforce.”

Abby’s an example of that, heading from class to her job most days a job the school helped her get.

”Marriot vacation club came to one of classes freshman year and they were offering internships.”

She, like many of her peers, can’t live where she learns or works but if she could.

”I would do it in a heartbeat. That would be awesome.”

That’s the opportunity the university now has. USCB now hoping within the next 18 months these plans will turn to reality, and their students will be able to walk to class not drive.

”People come to this school for Hilton Head Island and being able to live on Hilton Head Island would be a total game changer.”

The preliminary plans of this mixed use housing suggest 16 units would be designated specifically for USCB Hilton Head meaning around 60 students could live right here within the next two years.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County School District is facing a new lawsuit, but this one is coming from...
Superintendent sues Charleston County School District
Former President Donald Trump took the stage at a campaign event in Summerville, South Carolina...
Dorchester County sends fmr. President Trump an invoice following campaign rally
The City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals approved the removal of 21 grand trees Wednesday...
City of Charleston approves removal of 21 grand trees
Traffic is impacted on I-26 westbound after a vehicle crash leaves one lane closed on Thursday.
Vehicle crash closes left lane on I-26 westbound
Gov. Henry McMaster is set to hold a ceremonial signing Tuesday to repeal a bill that has been...
McMaster signs repeal of ‘Certificate of Need’ law

Latest News

The Charleston County School District is facing a new lawsuit, but this one is coming from...
Superintendent sues Charleston County School District
The Charleston County School District’s pay schedule is structured in a way that prevents new...
Charleston Co. House Delegation calls meeting to discuss school board’s actions
Midway Fire Rescue
‘You will be dearly missed’: Midway Fire Rescue firefighter dies in off-duty motorcycle crash
The lawsuit alleges the district has breached his contract, violated board policy and has...
VIDEO: Superintendent sues Charleston County School District
The Charleston Statehouse legislative delegation has announced its plans to meet to discuss the...
VIDEO: Charleston Co. House Delegation calls meeting to discuss school board’s actions