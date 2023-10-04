House reps from SC push for a better future in midst of Speaker oust

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an unprecedented vote, the U.S. House of Representatives is in need of a new Speaker and U.S. lawmakers from South Carolina are working to see what will happen next.

In a 216-210 vote, including eight Republicans, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy lost his place in Washington and House Rep. Nancy Mace was one of those eight Republicans pushing for this to move forward.

“I was made a lot of promises that were not kept,” Mace said.

Mace says she has felt misled and even lied to under McCarthy’s leadership. She says, for example, she’s had two women’s bills that were promised to be looked at and another bill that would send out an Amber Alert to notify people about school shootings that also “never saw the light of day.”

Democratic House Rep. Jim Clyburn says this was bound to happen.

“It has happened now,” Clyburn said. “I think McCarthy sealed his own fate.”

Clyburn adds that Mace’s vote did not change the final outcome.

“The vote was going to fail,” Clyburn said. “It was eight people that votes against him on the Republican side. If seven people had voted against him or six people had voted against him, he still would have lost. So, that vote didn’t make any difference.”

Mace says that even though six votes were needed for it to pass, she knew she wasn’t the deciding factor. She says she knew voting against the majority of her party wasn’t going to be easy. However, says she “did not sign up for easy.”

“Regardless of what side of the aisle you are on, hardworking Americans, they have so many struggles today, they have to be held accountable,” Mace said. “They have to follow the law. So, to, should Congress.”

Mace says the people need to have a balanced budget amendment and at least 12 separate spending bills.

Clyburn says with the Democrats passing numerous bills when they’re in the majority, it is not hard to believe the Republicans are waiting around.

“If he sits down with Leader Jeffries and works out some bipartisanship, a Republican could get Democratic votes,” Clyburn said. “But you ain’t gonna get my vote while spitting in my face.”

Mace says she has already met with House Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and is about to meet with Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

“I will meet with every candidate who will put their name in the hat for Speaker,” Mace said. “I’m very excited to bring and unify the party together. And find someone that conservatives, moderates and even Democrats can trust because at the end of the day, that’s what’s most important.”

Both Clyburn and Mace say they are ready for the power to go back to the hands of its people.

Action is halted in the House until next week and there’s no word on who might be the next replacement.

