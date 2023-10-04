North Charleston Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.
Tyla Carter, 16, was last seen on Monday when she came home to take her child to daycare, the police department says in an X post.
The post says Carter has not made contact with her mother or been in school since then.
She is described to be 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and a birthmark on her right ankle, according to the post.
Anyone who locates her is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department.
