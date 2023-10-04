Ronald McDonald House looks to serve more families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s Ronald McDonald House says they’re in great need of additional space to serve the many families who must travel to MUSC for their child’s medical treatment.

The house consistently stays full of 32 families, leaving several stuck on a waitlist.

On average, the non-profit turns away over 500 families every year because they don’t have enough room and that means families are either paying for a hotel or driving hours back and forth from where they live to the children’s hospital.

They say they recognize the need, and that’s why they’re looking to house more families in the future with an expansion.

“Most of our families are staying for multiple weeks,” Director of Marketing for the Charleston Ronald McDonald House Rachel Morrison said. “When they are asked to pay for a hotel room for that long, it’s extremely expensive and we want to take that burden off of them.”

The Ronald McDonald House’s goal is to allow parents to focus on their child’s recovery.

“We want to make sure that while they’re here they have everything they need,” Morrison said. “They have warm beds, they have three meals a day, and that way they are steps away from their child. And to be able to serve more families and to be able to make sure that everyone has that opportunity to stay close to their child, we’re looking to expand.”

Chad Wetzel’s family, who live in the Myrtle Beach area, is just one of hundreds who have been on and off of the waitlist.

“Either me or my wife will stay at the hospital and the other will stay here if we’re able to get in,” he said. “We’re not always able to get in because it is full sometimes.”

Wetzel said when they are able to stay, it’s a huge help financially, as they need to be in Charleston for multiple weeks at a time for their child’s treatment.

“She’s currently going through treatment for a stem-cell transplant which is going to be a four-to-six-week admission in the hospital, so being able to stay here is a huge help for our family,” he said.

Officials with the non-profit are asking community members to take a tour of the house to learn how they can get involved.

