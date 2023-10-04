SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

State agents honor fallen K-9 Rico with ceremony at criminal justice academy

K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went...
K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went everywhere S/A Hunton III went and lived with S/A Richard Hunton III and his family.(SLED)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Wednesday laid to rest one of their own.

SLED K-9 Rico was killed when he was deployed during a manhunt in Charleston County Thursday.

Rico died moments after he was deployed into a home during the search for suspect Ernest Burbage III, SLED Chief Mark Keel said during a news conference.

Rico was a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois mix who had been with the agency just over a year, he said. But in that short year, he made an impression, serving as part of SLED’s SWAT team and Canine Tracking Team.

K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went...
K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went everywhere S/A Hunton III went and lived with S/A Richard Hunton III and his family. K9 Rico was killed in action on Thursday, September 28, 2023, during the search and apprehension of a man wanted for shooting a deputy in Charleston County.(SLED)

The memorial service for Rico will take place at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy located at 5400 Broad River Road in Columbia. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Instead of flowers, the agency asks that donations be made in K-9 Rico’s name to “The Foundation of Former Agents of SLED,” 541 Shadowood Drive, Irmo, SC 29063.

The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. Thursday at a home where SLED’s SWAT team deployed a robot to search for him. Keel said after the robot had cleared as much of the home as it could, agents deployed K-9 Rico into the home. Keel said a gunshot was heard shortly after Rico’s deployment and he was killed.

Burbage then exited the home through a window and presented a firearm Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano described as a high-powered rifle at law enforcement officers that included SLED SWAT team members and Dorchester County deputies. Law enforcement opened fire, killing Burbage, Keel said.

Law enforcement agencies escort K-9 Rico from Charleston to a memorial service in Columbia....
Law enforcement agencies escort K-9 Rico from Charleston to a memorial service in Columbia. Rico was killed in the line of duty during a manhunt on Johns Island.(SC Dept. of Transportation)

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Michelle Walker, 37, is charged with 11 counts of first-degree obtaining prescription...
Vet tech charged with stealing medications from North Charleston clinic
78-year-old Carolyn Miller was sleeping inside when a drunk driver crashed a pickup into her...
‘I’m still in shock’: Man crashes into 78-year-old woman’s bedroom overnight
Charleston Police say the family of Jeffrey Richardson, 16, reported him missing on Monday.
Police searching for missing 16-year-old
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’: Family grasps for explanation after deaths of woman and her 2 children
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Among those Republicans voting to oust McCarthy was Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina.
Mace among votes to oust McCarthy as House Speaker
Among those Republicans voting to oust McCarthy was Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina.
VIDEO: Mace among votes to oust McCarthy as House Speaker
An Islandton fire destroyed two vehicles and a garage and damaged multiple other structures on...
Colleton Co. fire damages several buildings, vehicles
The Berkeley County School District has partnered with the YMCA of Greater Charleston to boost...
YMCA provides free membership to Berkeley Co School District employees