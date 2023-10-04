SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

YMCA provides free membership to Berkeley Co School District employees

The goal of the memberships is to support the physical and mental health of employees while also lightening their financial load.
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District has some exciting news for their employees.

The district will announce they are joining forces with the YMCA of Greater Charleston to boost the well-being of their dedicated teachers, staff, and administrators for free.

The goal of the memberships is to support the physical and mental health of employees while also lightening their financial load.

This partnership simply makes sense because both the YMCA and the Berkeley County School District are focused on caring for our youth.

The YMCA wanted to give something back to the school district, and they’ve found a way to do just that.

Berkeley County School District employees will get the full YMCA experience for a year, with access to amenities like tennis courts, a pool, workout areas, a basketball court, walking tracks, and more. The Cane Bay Family YMCA even has its very own library.

Dr. Anthony Dixon, Superintendent of the Berkeley County School District, says it’s important to a have a work-life balance.

“We know that we have to have a balance so we can come in every day and give our all and do the very best we can for our students so having various outlets to balance out, the work day is extremely helpful for our employees,” Dixson said.

To celebrate this partnership, Berkeley County School District employees are invited to the Cane Bay Family YMCA on Wednesday at 6 p.m. where the district will officially announce the partnership as well as membership activation and a guided tour of the facility.

BCSD employees can access their free memberships at these two locations:

  • Cane Bay Family YMCA: 1655 Cane Bay Blvd. in Summerville
  • Berkeley County Family YMCA: 210 Rembert C Dennis Blvd. in Moncks Corner

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police say the family of Jeffrey Richardson, 16, reported him missing on Monday.
Police searching for missing 16-year-old
78-year-old Carolyn Miller was sleeping inside when a drunk driver crashed a pickup into her...
‘I’m still in shock’: Man crashes into 78-year-old woman’s bedroom overnight
Jennifer Michelle Walker, 37, is charged with 11 counts of first-degree obtaining prescription...
Vet tech charged with stealing medications from North Charleston clinic
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’: Family grasps for explanation after deaths of woman and her 2 children

Latest News

The goal of the memberships is to support the physical and mental health of employees while...
VIDEO: YMCA provides free membership to Berkeley Co School District employees
78-year-old Carolyn Miller was sleeping inside when a drunk driver crashed a pickup into her...
‘I’m still in shock’: Man crashes into 78-year-old woman’s bedroom overnight
A Moncks Corner woman says she feels blessed to be alive after a man drunkenly crashed into her...
VIDEO: ‘I’m still in shock’: Man crashes into 78-year-old woman’s bedroom overnight
Five-year-old Boykin Spaniel “Rex” was left in the care of the Carolina Boarding Kennels in...
Family searches for dog after it goes missing at Summerville boarding kennel