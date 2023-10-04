YMCA provides free membership to Berkeley Co School District employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District has some exciting news for their employees.

The district will announce they are joining forces with the YMCA of Greater Charleston to boost the well-being of their dedicated teachers, staff, and administrators for free.

The goal of the memberships is to support the physical and mental health of employees while also lightening their financial load.

This partnership simply makes sense because both the YMCA and the Berkeley County School District are focused on caring for our youth.

The YMCA wanted to give something back to the school district, and they’ve found a way to do just that.

Berkeley County School District employees will get the full YMCA experience for a year, with access to amenities like tennis courts, a pool, workout areas, a basketball court, walking tracks, and more. The Cane Bay Family YMCA even has its very own library.

Dr. Anthony Dixon, Superintendent of the Berkeley County School District, says it’s important to a have a work-life balance.

“We know that we have to have a balance so we can come in every day and give our all and do the very best we can for our students so having various outlets to balance out, the work day is extremely helpful for our employees,” Dixson said.

To celebrate this partnership, Berkeley County School District employees are invited to the Cane Bay Family YMCA on Wednesday at 6 p.m. where the district will officially announce the partnership as well as membership activation and a guided tour of the facility.

BCSD employees can access their free memberships at these two locations:

Cane Bay Family YMCA: 1655 Cane Bay Blvd. in Summerville

Berkeley County Family YMCA: 210 Rembert C Dennis Blvd. in Moncks Corner

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.