SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

4 found dead in apparent homicide at NJ home, prosecutors say

Police were called to a home in Plainsboro, New Jersey, to perform a welfare check on the...
Police were called to a home in Plainsboro, New Jersey, to perform a welfare check on the residents. When officers arrived, they found four people dead inside the home.(Source: News 12 New Jersey via CNN)
By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINSBORO, N.J. (News 12) - Authorities in New Jersey say an investigation is underway after an apparent homicide involving four people, two of them children.

Police were called to a Plainsboro home to perform a welfare check on the residents. When officers arrived, they found four people dead inside the home.

Family members say two of the victims were children, ages 10 and 6.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Officials are asking anyone who might have information or surveillance footage of the area to contact the Plainsboro Police Department or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2023 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Michelle Walker, 37, is charged with 11 counts of first-degree obtaining prescription...
Vet tech charged with stealing medications from North Charleston clinic
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found...
Berkeley Co. Coroner asks for public’s help identifying man
The Summerville Police Department is investigating after a 46-year-old woman was found dead at...
Coroner IDs woman found dead in Summerville hotel
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured in a morning shooting.
Berkeley Co. deputies investigate Wednesday morning shooting
K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went...
State agents honor fallen K-9 Rico with ceremony at criminal justice academy

Latest News

Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video...
3 Philadelphia officers injured in shooting after dispute about video game, police say; suspect dead
FILE - A border wall section stands on July 14, 2021, near La Grulla, Texas, in Starr County....
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to allow border wall construction in South Texas
FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Health care workers picket outside US hospitals in multiple states, kicking off 3-day strike
The City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals approved the removal of 21 grand trees Wednesday...
City of Charleston approves removal of 21 grand trees