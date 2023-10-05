7 people, 1 dog displaced after N. Charleston fire, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials in North Charleston responded to a structure fire Thursday evening.

Firefighters were called to a fire in the area of Marilyn and Olivia Drives.

Seven people and a dog have been displaced, according to North Charleston Fire Department Chief Christian Rainey.

Kirshtein Street was blocked off as officials responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

