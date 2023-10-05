Bluffton police start program to help struggling residents

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - A new program from Bluffton’s Police Department is blessing neighbors who are financially struggling.

Bluffton Police Department’s Victims Advocate has started a new program called Blessings for Bluffton, where once a month, neighbors can nominate each other for help with buying groceries or household items.

“Understanding that I serve others, and that I want to serve others, and have the whole community be a part of that, that’s really exciting for me,” said Kate Cooler, with Bluffton Police’s Victims Advocate.

Cooler is the one who created the new program. Once a month, a Bluffton resident will be ‘blessed’ after being nominated.

“If you are my neighbor, and I know that you’re going through something in your life, then I might say ‘hey, he could really use this, extra little help this month,’” said Cooler.

The program is entirely funded by community donations, which can be done online or in-person at the station, depending on the method. Bluffton’s Chief of Police is honored to have people like Cooler on his team.

“Part of our culture here is not just to protect our community, but to serve our community. And Kate has done a phenomenal job really embracing that service side. And it shows with this program she’s created,” said Bluffton Police Chief Joe Babkiewicz.

Chief Babkiewicz says that it’s the community of Bluffton that makes a program like this possible.

