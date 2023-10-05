SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Bluffton police start program to help struggling residents

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - A new program from Bluffton’s Police Department is blessing neighbors who are financially struggling.

Bluffton Police Department’s Victims Advocate has started a new program called Blessings for Bluffton, where once a month, neighbors can nominate each other for help with buying groceries or household items.

“Understanding that I serve others, and that I want to serve others, and have the whole community be a part of that, that’s really exciting for me,” said Kate Cooler, with Bluffton Police’s Victims Advocate.

Cooler is the one who created the new program. Once a month, a Bluffton resident will be ‘blessed’ after being nominated.

“If you are my neighbor, and I know that you’re going through something in your life, then I might say ‘hey, he could really use this, extra little help this month,’” said Cooler.

The program is entirely funded by community donations, which can be done online or in-person at the station, depending on the method. Bluffton’s Chief of Police is honored to have people like Cooler on his team.

“Part of our culture here is not just to protect our community, but to serve our community. And Kate has done a phenomenal job really embracing that service side. And it shows with this program she’s created,” said Bluffton Police Chief Joe Babkiewicz.

Chief Babkiewicz says that it’s the community of Bluffton that makes a program like this possible.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Michelle Walker, 37, is charged with 11 counts of first-degree obtaining prescription...
Vet tech charged with stealing medications from North Charleston clinic
The Summerville Police Department is investigating after a 46-year-old woman was found dead at...
Coroner IDs woman found dead in Summerville hotel
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found...
Berkeley Co. Coroner asks for public’s help identifying man
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured in a morning shooting.
Berkeley Co. deputies investigate Wednesday morning shooting
K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went...
State agents honor fallen K-9 Rico with ceremony at criminal justice academy

Latest News

The Charleston County School District is facing a new lawsuit, but this one is coming from...
Superintendent sues Charleston County School District
The Charleston County School District’s pay schedule is structured in a way that prevents new...
Charleston Co. House Delegation calls meeting to discuss school board’s actions
Midway Fire Rescue
‘You will be dearly missed’: Midway Fire Rescue firefighter dies in off-duty motorcycle crash
The lawsuit alleges the district has breached his contract, violated board policy and has...
VIDEO: Superintendent sues Charleston County School District
The Charleston Statehouse legislative delegation has announced its plans to meet to discuss the...
VIDEO: Charleston Co. House Delegation calls meeting to discuss school board’s actions