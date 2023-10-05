Bus woes: Parents call on Charleston Co. School District for more accountability

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District parents and grandparents who rely on the school bus to bring their children to and from school every day say they are fed up.

They claim buses are consistently late and want the district to take more accountability. Whether it’s to pick up or drop off, parents say buses have been around an hour late, sometimes more.

They say it’s frustrating and inconvenient, but it’s also concerning that their students may be missing time in the classroom.

Some have turned to teaming up with the other parents and grandparents in their neighborhood to carpool and get the kids to school when they just can’t wait any longer for the bus.

Charleston County School District’s website has a transportation complaint form they want people to fill out so they can investigate and address concerns, but John Brown says that is not good enough.

“That is ridiculous and as asinine as you can get,” school district grandparent Rev. John Paul Brown said. “What if I’m a person that doesn’t have Wi-Fi or email because I choose not to. And who gets it anyway, and when do they respond? They give you the email system so that they don’t have to deal with you.”

Parents explain that when they try to report the issue, the district gives them the runaround.

“I know I’ve reached out to the district, and they’ve told me there aren’t any problems, and as a parent who is having problems, I beg to differ,” parent Joy Brown said. “So, it is very frustrating.”

In a statement, the district’s Executive Director of Student Transportation James Lynch said:

At this time, 93% of our routes have assigned drivers. The remaining open routes are covered through double runs. First Student advertises and recruits daily to fill driver vacancies. Starting pay for bus drivers is $21.75 per hour with paid training, retention incentives, and benefits. We are hopeful that driver staffing will improve in the near future.

