Charleston Co. House Delegation calls meeting to discuss school board’s actions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Statehouse legislative delegation has announced its plans to meet to discuss the controversy in the Charleston County School District after five members of the board voted to place the superintendent on paid administrative leave.

Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien was placed on leave on Sept. 25.

On Monday, the delegation will meet at North Charleston City Hall at 11:30 a.m. to “discuss and receive testimony regarding recent personnel actions” by the board and their compliance with South Carolina laws.

The delegation has invited Gallien, the school board and the acting superintendent to participate in Monday’s meeting.

The public is also invited to attend or provide comments through email or in writing.

