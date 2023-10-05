City of Charleston approves removal of 21 grand trees

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals approved the removal of 21 grand trees Wednesday to make room for affordable housing, a school district building and another fast-food restaurant.

The first development approved on Johns Island off of Rivers Road is intended for affordable housing.

Owned by the city, they viewed the property as an optimal location to add additional affordable housing units in the Charleston area.

The board approved the developers to remove 14 grand trees, with one engineer on the project saying it was a team effort to get this project completed.

“The board’s condition of trying to preserve those interior trees is not a surprise; it was, it is, our goal moving forward, but we do have some stringent stormwater measures to hit,” one engineer said.

“We will certainly work on trying to manipulate that area and still get the storage that we need for stormwater, while also preserving what could be a really cool kind of interior courtyard area,” another engineer said.

Also on Johns Island off of Rivers Road, the next development approved is for the Charleston County School District to use.

The site was originally approved months ago, but due to construction setbacks and wetlands growing, the developers now need to remove five grand trees.

One engineer on the project says the updated plan is the best option to remove the least number of trees possible.

“We were finding that in addition to missing the amount of trees that we could miss, but we are also providing a road that’s actually serviceable, and drainable for the particular project that we have,” one engineer on the development says.

The last development voted on by the board is the Chick-fil-A in West Ashley with the removal of two grand trees.

The restaurant is typically backed up, so they are looking to add a third drive-thru lane with hopes of eliminating traffic in the area.

“We are in support of a two-lane entry going into the three lanes so that we can still have as much stacking in the ordering as possible to eliminate any traffic onto Savannah Highway,” Project Engineer Trina Dae says.

The next meeting for the Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design will be Nov. 4.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.