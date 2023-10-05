SC Lottery
City of Goose Creek to hold meeting on alumina dust

The city of Goose Creek will be holding a town hall meeting to address "emissions" from a nearby aluminum plant.
The city of Goose Creek will be holding a town hall meeting to address “emissions” from a nearby aluminum plant.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Goose Creek will be holding a town hall meeting to address “emissions” from a nearby aluminum plant.

Recently, members of the Devon Forest community said they have been dealing with a gritty substance on their properties from the Century Aluminum’s Mount Holly plant.

Community members were concerned about whether the substance was safe to breathe, touch or remove. They said when it first happened, neighbors said it was a light, thin layer. After a few days, it turned into small piles.

City of Goose Creek Mayor Gregory Habib said in a Facebook post that he feels strongly about giving residents the opportunity to hear directly from Century Aluminum and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Experts in toxicology and air quality from DHEC will join officials from Century Aluminum to answer any questions the public might have about the problem.

A community meeting will be held on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. at Goose Creek City Hall.

