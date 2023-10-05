SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Clearing Cody: Son exonerated 30 years after being accused of killing his father

Accused of shooting and killing his father at age 11, an unearthed family secret clears a man's name decades later. Reporter: Brooke Buford, Video: Ben Gauthier
By InvestigateTV Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV/KALB) — Three decades after 11-year-old Cody VanAsselberg was accused of shooting and killing his father, August ‘Gus’ VanAsselberg, 36, of Elmer, Louisiana, he has been publicly cleared by the agency that first investigated the case.

Cold case detectives in Rapides Parish reopened the case in 2022.

The renewed investigation revealed a dark family secret — and the true identity of the killer.

Read more here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former deputy James "Hank" Carter was granted bond for assault and misconduct in office last...
Former Charleston Co. deputy seen assaulting suspect in new body camera footage
A woman is facing charges after police said she left a 3-year-old girl alone in a hotel room...
Mother arrested after 3-year-old found alone in N. Charleston hotel
The victim of a deadly crash involving a car and a train has been identified by the Berkeley...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly crash involving train, vehicle
[Insert Caption Here]
Report: Man robs Waffle House at gunpoint, leaves with $150
Gabriel Vasquez Mendez was charged with disturbing schools.
N. Charleston Police arrest 18-year-old for alleged threat against high school