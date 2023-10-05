SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cute video captures baby sea turtles crawling into ocean for first time

Baby sea turtles made their way into the ocean for the first time after emerging from the sand at Hawaii’s Sandy Beach. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Baby sea turtles emerged from the sand at Hawaii’s Sandy Beach on Monday night.

Beachgoers captured video of the exciting moments.

KHNL reports that a huge crowd gathered to watch as wildlife officials helped guide the hatchlings.

After they emerged, the little sea turtles crawled along the sand into the ocean.

The city also turned off several lights at the beach as the lighting could disorient the hatchlings on their trek to the water.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Michelle Walker, 37, is charged with 11 counts of first-degree obtaining prescription...
Vet tech charged with stealing medications from North Charleston clinic
The Summerville Police Department is investigating after a 46-year-old woman was found dead at...
Coroner IDs woman found dead in Summerville hotel
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found...
Berkeley Co. Coroner asks for public’s help identifying man
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured in a morning shooting.
Berkeley Co. deputies investigate Wednesday morning shooting
K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went...
State agents honor fallen K-9 Rico with ceremony at criminal justice academy

Latest News

Traffic is impacted on I-26 westbound after a vehicle crash leaves one lane closed on Thursday.
Vehicle crash closes left lane on I-26 westbound
Donald Bender leaves the courtroom during a lunch break in a civil business fraud trial against...
Evidence at New York fraud trial shows that Trump’s financial statements were key to a loan deal
The Charleston County School District is facing a new lawsuit, but this one is coming from...
Superintendent sues Charleston County School District
The Bluffton Police Department says a man and a teenager are facing charges after stolen items...
Man, teenager facing charges in connection to having stolen property
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
US Rep. George Santos’ former campaign treasurer pleads guilty to a conspiracy charge