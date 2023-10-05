DD2 addresses bullets found at Ashley Ridge High School

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two officials say bullets were found at a high school earlier this week.

Parents with students at Ashley Ridge High School received an email from school officials after two bullets were found on the floor Monday.

The email states the school was placed on hold while law enforcement investigated, however no weapons were found. The school district said there was no immediate threat to students or staff.

Ashley Ridge High School is one of three high schools in the district to receive new metal detectors. Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said Wednesday that the security devices have been in the works for several months.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.