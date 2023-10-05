SC Lottery
Design for ‘public square’ on Charleston peninsula presented to city leaders

By Molly McBride
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new public square is on its way to the city of Charleston.

Plans for Courier Square Phase Three will be presented Thursday to the City of Charleston’s Planning Commission and community members.

An architect working on the project, Christian Sottile, said the idea is for Courier Square Phase Three to become a community space, like a “living room” for the city.

It’s located at the old Post and Courier Headquarters, on Upper King Street in between Line and Columbus Streets.

Sottile said It would connect with the Lowcountry Lowline, which is a linear greenway designed to run from Mount Pleasant Street to Marion Square.

“Courier Square is designed as a gathering space along the Lowcountry Lowline, so it brings together two new public spaces for Charleston,” Sottile said.

On top of the community space, it will also have several mixed-use buildings with what Sottile describes as a “balanced” and “diverse” skyline. The buildings will include a mix of retail, restaurant, residential, hospitality, and office space.

