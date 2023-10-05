Dorchester County sends fmr. President Trump an invoice following campaign rally
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Following his campaign rally in September, former President Donald Trump has unpaid debts to Dorchester County.
Dorchester County says they have sent Trump’s campaign an invoice for the public safety resources provided at the rally at Sportsman Boats on Sept. 25.
The County says they acted as the unified command and organized personnel to cover public safety, which included law enforcement and EMS. They say they accrued $26,071.22 total in costs for the rally.
They are asking that the costs be reimbursed by the campaign by Nov. 4.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.