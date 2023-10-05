SC Lottery
Family of 3 displaced by bedroom fire in Colleton County

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to Adnah Church Road in the Rum Gully community around...
Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to Adnah Church Road in the Rum Gully community around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A family of three was displaced Tuesday afternoon after a fire in a bedroom of their home.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to Adnah Church Road in the Rum Gully community around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters said the family and their pets were able to escape the home.

Arriving firefighters said heavy smoke was coming from a single-wide mobile home with heavy fire in a bedroom.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the bedroom but the home still had substantial fire, smoke and water damage.

The fire started in the breaker box in the master bedroom before spreading to the bedroom, behind the kitchen wall and into the attic, firefighters said. The family told firefighters they had been experiencing electrical problems for several days.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

