Lane closures scheduled for Glenn McConnell Parkway widening project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Expect to see construction crews and lane closures on busy West Ashley roadways throughout the rest of the week.

Crews will close eastbound, westbound and select left turn lanes on Glenn McConnell Parkway, Magwood Drive to Bees Ferry Road, Charleston County spokesman Kaitlin Jordan said.

The construction is part of the Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project, which includes improvements along an approximately 2.1 mile section of the roadway, according to a press release. The goal is to relieve traffic congestion and improve bike and pedestrian access.

The closure will start on Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and then start back up Sunday night through next Thursday, Jordan said.

She said traffic will be rerouted as needed and residents should expect to see traffic control signs, message boards and lowered speed limits. All drivers are asked to use caution while traveling through the construction area.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.