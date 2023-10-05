SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lane closures scheduled for Glenn McConnell Parkway widening project

Expect to see construction crews and lane closures on busy West Ashley roadways throughout the...
Expect to see construction crews and lane closures on busy West Ashley roadways throughout the rest of the week.(Live 5)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Expect to see construction crews and lane closures on busy West Ashley roadways throughout the rest of the week.

Crews will close eastbound, westbound and select left turn lanes on Glenn McConnell Parkway, Magwood Drive to Bees Ferry Road, Charleston County spokesman Kaitlin Jordan said.

The construction is part of the Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project, which includes improvements along an approximately 2.1 mile section of the roadway, according to a press release. The goal is to relieve traffic congestion and improve bike and pedestrian access.

The closure will start on Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and then start back up Sunday night through next Thursday, Jordan said.

She said traffic will be rerouted as needed and residents should expect to see traffic control signs, message boards and lowered speed limits. All drivers are asked to use caution while traveling through the construction area.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Michelle Walker, 37, is charged with 11 counts of first-degree obtaining prescription...
Vet tech charged with stealing medications from North Charleston clinic
The Summerville Police Department is investigating after a 46-year-old woman was found dead at...
Coroner IDs woman found dead in Summerville hotel
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found...
Berkeley Co. Coroner asks for public’s help identifying man
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured in a morning shooting.
Berkeley Co. deputies investigate Wednesday morning shooting
K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went...
State agents honor fallen K-9 Rico with ceremony at criminal justice academy

Latest News

The Charleston County School District is facing a new lawsuit, but this one is coming from...
Superintendent sues Charleston County School District
The Charleston County School District’s pay schedule is structured in a way that prevents new...
Charleston Co. House Delegation calls meeting to discuss school board’s actions
On Monday, the delegation will meet at North Charleston City Hall at 11:30 a.m.
VIDEO: Charleston Co. House Delegation calls meeting to discuss school board’s actions
Thursday morning, about 300 members across 33 South Carolina chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha...
Statewide conference brings free academic resources to Lowcountry students