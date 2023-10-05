Lowcountry high school football scores - Week 7
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 7 begins in the Lowcountry on Friday night as Region play is in full swing. Check back here throughout the weekend for scores, highlights and more!
Northwood Academy (4-2) at First Baptist (1-5) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Wando (1-5) at Berkeley (3-3)
Ft. Dorchester (3-2) at Goose Creek (2-4)
Ashley Ridge (4-1) at West Ashley (5-2)
Stall (2-4) at Summerville (6-0)
Cane Bay (4-2) at Stratford (1-5)
James Island (6-0) at May River
Hilton Head Island at Colleton County (1-5)
North Charleston (4-3) at Hanahan (2-4)
Bluffton at Beckham (5-0)
Ridgeland Hardeeville at Woodland (5-0)
Lake Marion at Bishop England (0-5)
Timberland (2-5) at Academic Magnet (3-1)
St. John’s (0-5) at Burke (0-7)
Baptist Hill (2-4) at Military Magnet (2-5)
St. John’s Christian (2-4) at Andrew Jackson
Colleton Prep (5-2) at Bethesda
Florence Christian at Pinewood Prep (3-3)
Porter-Gaud (6-1) at Laurence Manning
Palmetto Christian (0-7) at Thomas Sumter
Patrick Henry at Dorchester Academy (4-2)
