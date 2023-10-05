SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school football scores - Week 7

File image
File image(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 7 begins in the Lowcountry on Friday night as Region play is in full swing. Check back here throughout the weekend for scores, highlights and more!

Northwood Academy (4-2) at First Baptist (1-5) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Wando (1-5) at Berkeley (3-3)

Ft. Dorchester (3-2) at Goose Creek (2-4)

Ashley Ridge (4-1) at West Ashley (5-2)

Stall (2-4) at Summerville (6-0)

Cane Bay (4-2) at Stratford (1-5)

James Island (6-0) at May River

Hilton Head Island at Colleton County (1-5)

North Charleston (4-3) at Hanahan (2-4)

Bluffton at Beckham (5-0)

Ridgeland Hardeeville at Woodland (5-0)

Lake Marion at Bishop England (0-5)

Timberland (2-5) at Academic Magnet (3-1)

St. John’s (0-5) at Burke (0-7)

Baptist Hill (2-4) at Military Magnet (2-5)

St. John’s Christian (2-4) at Andrew Jackson

Colleton Prep (5-2) at Bethesda

Florence Christian at Pinewood Prep (3-3)

Porter-Gaud (6-1) at Laurence Manning

Palmetto Christian (0-7) at Thomas Sumter

Patrick Henry at Dorchester Academy (4-2)

