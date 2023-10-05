Lowcountry lawmaker pushes for weapons detectors in public schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new bill introduced by a South Carolina state representative is pushing for weapons detectors in every public school across the Lowcountry.

Rep. Wendell Gilliard is hoping to see bipartisan support for House Bill 4321.

Gilliard has been advocating for weapon scanning tactics in schools since 2018 under the “metal detector bill” which has since changed its phrasing to the “weapons detectors bill.” He says right now, he has renewed energy in the fight for security systems following a few incidents at Lowcountry schools.

During this past month, a student was arrested at Summerville High School after a search revealed they had a gun, and a stabbing at Stall High School prompted A.I. weapons detectors at every entrance, as well as random searches.

This year, Dorchester School District Two has implemented traditional metal detectors at all high school football games and announced a plan to put metal detectors at all high schools as a preventative safety measure.

In an investigative report earlier this year, Live 5 News looked into how effective one brand of A.I. weapons detectors, Evolv, are and found they didn’t work exactly as promised when tested – missing knives moving through the system more than half the time in one test. James Island has used Evolv weapons detection for more than three semesters now and hasn’t had an incident in that time.

Gilliard says, something is always better than nothing, and anything that may deter violence or even catch one issue is worth the price.

“It also is better to have it and not need it than to need it and not having you know, we get the arguments about oh, you know, we got the SR officers Well, that’s the human factor. OK, but you have to use technology to help these offices because surely they can check everybody that’s coming through the door. We have to protect them by any cost, but any means necessary, that’s what we’re here for,” Gilliard says.

Gilliard wants the bill to provide the funding and training for all schools to implement the machines or programs.

“I had fought and fought for years, people were emailing me, writing me letters saying, ‘look, it’s a great idea, but we can’t wait on the government.’ You know, we’re just going to go out, find monies and we’re going to have to create our own metal detectors in our schools,” Gilliard says.

House Bill 4321 was introduced in April of this year, and it has been referred to the Committee on Education and Public Works. The bill reads in full:

A bill to amend the South Carolina Code of Laws by enacting the “weapons detector systems in schools act”; by adding Article 10 to Chapter 63, Title 59 so as to provide weapons detector systems must be installed in all public school building and athletics venue entrances, to provide related training must be given to appropriate staff, to provide everyone entering the buildings and venues must be screened by trained personnel, to provide for the temporary use of handheld metal detectors until more complete systems may be implemented, and to provide weapons detectors may include metal detectors and other means for screening for weapons as technology provides.

