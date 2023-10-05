Man, teenager facing charges in connection to having stolen property

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bluffton Police Department says a man and a teenager are facing charges after stolen items including wallets were found during a traffic stop.

Matthew Anders, 26, was charged with driving under suspension and three charges of receiving stolen goods.

The 15-year-old boy was charged with unlawfully carrying a pistol and three charges of receiving stolen goods.

Officers stopped Anders and the teenager at the intersections of May River Road and Palmetto Bluff Road for speeding at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Chief Joe Babkiewicz says.

He says during the traffic stop, officers saw stolen wallets from vehicles in the Hampton Hall community, plastic gloves, a mask, a pistol and bullets inside of the vehicle.

Anders was booked at the Beaufort County Detention Center while the teenager was released to his parents.

