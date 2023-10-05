SC Lottery
Mother accused of abandoning her 4-year-old girl on the side of the interstate, police say

The child said there was another child in the car, but she was the only one told to get out.
The child said there was another child in the car, but she was the only one told to get out.
By Jourden Redmond and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live/Gray News) - A woman was arrested after she allegedly abandoned her 4-year-old child on the side of I-29.

Ashley Marie Johnson, 37, of Grand Forks has been charged with abandonment of a child, neglect of a child and reckless endangerment.

According to court documents, police were called just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a very young child in their pajamas on the side of Interstate 29 near the 63rd Street overpass.

The child said her mother had dropped her off, court documents said. The child also said there was another child in the car, but she was the only one told to get out.

According to police, about an hour later, a relative of Johnson’s called police, saying that Johnson had “messed up and left her child on the side of the interstate.”

The caller said that Johnson had left earlier that day after being told they couldn’t stay at the house and returned hours later with only one child.

According police, during an interview with Johnson, she admitted she wanted to keep the child safe and told the girl to stay in the grass away from cars.

The North East Human Service Zone took custody of the young child, and a relative confirmed they will be taking care of the other child.

According to documents, Johnson was previously investigated for leaving the girl at home alone while dropping others off at school.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

