MUSC, Fetter Health introduce free diabetes program for women

This innovative grant-funded community health program is called WADE. The main objective here is diabetes prevention, although they warmly welcome those already dealing with diabetes.(Live 5)
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina and Fetter Healthcare have joined forces to tackle diabetes head-on.

This innovative, grant-funded community health program called WADE Which stands for Woman Against Diabetes through Empowerment- is having a significant impact on our local community.

Its primary focus is diabetes prevention and weight management for women, and it’s absolutely free.

If you’re a woman aged 18 or older, you meet the only requirement to join the WADE program.

The main objective here is diabetes prevention, although they warmly welcome those already dealing with diabetes.

Leah Hopkins, a nurse practitioner at MUSC, tells us about the community reception of the program so far.

“Our patients have been given us some really positive feedback. We did just have an intensive group review where we asked our participants some, you know, questions about how the programs going and their overall view of the program. It was very positive, which was really exciting for us because our goal is to help people”, Hopkins said.

MUSC and Fetter Healthcare were able to make this possible with the help of a grant funded by Blue Cross Blue Shield which is a part of the initiative Diabetes Free South Carolina.

This free innovative program offers a multi-faceted approach to health improvement.

Participants can engage in virtual educational group classes, attend cooking sessions focused on weight management, and receive personalized one-on-one visits with an Endocrinology nurse practitioner.

“We do offer a couple live sessions just for some extracurricular stuff but in general our program is virtual so that everybody can participate from home from work wherever you’re at we can meet you wherever you are and whenever you’re available”, Hopkins said.

Some of the criteria to join the program are:

  • Family history of diabetes
  • Overweight/obesity
  • History of Gestational Diabetes Mellitus
  • Pre-Diabetes
  • Diagnosed of type 2

If you’re interested in signing up for the WADE program email Fetter Healthcare at newpatient@fetterhealthcare.org.

