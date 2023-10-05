SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC leaders, military base commanders gather for annual governor’s briefing

State and military leaders listen during the annual Commanders Brief to the Governor at the USC...
State and military leaders listen during the annual Commanders Brief to the Governor at the USC Alumni Center in downtown Columbia on Oct. 5, 2023.(Mary Green)
By Mary Green
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Top leaders at the State House learned about the challenges facing South Carolina’s military bases and what they can do to help on Thursday.

In some cases, that work could benefit South Carolinians as a whole.

The annual Military Commanders Brief to the Governor in downtown Columbia brought together the leaders of South Carolina’s military installations, plus Fort Gordon, just across the river in Georgia.

“Your presence is something that is enormously important to this state and the people of this state,” Gov. Henry McMaster told the group of commanders.

McMaster, Speaker of the House Murrell Smith, R - Sumter, and state agency heads took part in the roundtable event.

Smith has prioritized economic development during his speakership at the State House and said the military community is one of the state’s economic drivers.

He referenced a 2022 study that found the military has a $34 billion economic impact and generates one in every nine jobs in South Carolina.

“When we talk about creating jobs in South Carolina, we have a ready-made industry here in South Carolina, and that’s our military community,” Smith said.

McMaster noted some of the concerns that were repeatedly brought up Thursday are also broader worries they know are on the minds of South Carolinians as a whole.

“Affordable housing near the base, and also education near the base and also childcare. So those are things that we need to bear down on,” the governor said.

A new legislative committee will examine childcare, considering the role it plays in boosting workforce participation specifically, in the coming months.

Multiple commanders said Thursday the families working aboard their installations struggle to find childcare both on and off base.

“Childcare can account for roughly a quarter of household incomes for our force, and it continues to grow every year,” Col. Kris Smith, commander of Shaw Air Force Base, said.

Speaker Smith said while South Carolina is not alone in facing this issue, it’s one the state needs to tackle.

“It’s time for us to examine what’s worked in other states and what can we do to help that aids people who need childcare and make sure the childcare’s affordable,” Smith said.

South Carolina Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs Todd McCaffrey said this annual meeting can get some of these concerns in front of the state agency leaders who can address them and tee up potential bills when South Carolina’s new legislative session begins in January.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Michelle Walker, 37, is charged with 11 counts of first-degree obtaining prescription...
Vet tech charged with stealing medications from North Charleston clinic
The Summerville Police Department is investigating after a 46-year-old woman was found dead at...
Coroner IDs woman found dead in Summerville hotel
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found...
Berkeley Co. Coroner asks for public’s help identifying man
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured in a morning shooting.
Berkeley Co. deputies investigate Wednesday morning shooting
K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went...
State agents honor fallen K-9 Rico with ceremony at criminal justice academy

Latest News

Seven people and a dog have been displaced, according to North Charleston Fire Department Chief...
7 people, 1 dog displaced after N. Charleston fire, officials say
The city of Goose Creek will be holding a town hall meeting to address “emissions” from a...
City of Goose Creek to hold meeting on alumina dust
Plans for Courier Square Phase Three will be presented Thursday to the City of Charleston’s...
Design for ‘public square’ on Charleston peninsula presented to city leaders
Vice President Kamala Harris will be at the College of Charleston on Oct. 11 as part of her...
Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at College of Charleston
VIDEO: 7 people, 1 dog displaced after N. Charleston fire, officials say