Spotty showers possible ahead of a strong weekend cold front!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak disturbance will skirt the coastline of South Carolina today and tomorrow bringing small chances for rain. Otherwise, a partly cloudy sky is expected today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows will drop into the 60s tonight before returning to the low to mid 80s on Friday. A cold front will dive through the Carolinas on Saturday bringing a big change to our temperatures this weekend. The front is likely to pass through the area without any rainfall but we’ll take the temperatures from the low 80s on Saturday down to the low 70s for highs on Sunday. Morning lows will turn much cooler starting Sunday with morning lows on average in the low to mid 50s. Inland areas may drop into the mid to upper 40s Sunday and Monday mornings. The cool down will be short-lived with temperatures back in the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Small Rain Chance. High 84.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Small Rain Chance. High 84.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Cooler. High 73.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76.

