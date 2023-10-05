Statewide conference brings free academic resources to Lowcountry students

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Thursday morning, about 300 members across 33 South Carolina chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated are expected to attend their statewide conference in Summerville.

But the gathering also has a strong focus on promoting higher education and career readiness. As part of the conference, hundreds of students from across the state will come to the town to take advantage of free academic resources.

The fraternity’s HBCU IMPACT College Fair kicks off Thursday morning at 9 a.m. K. Allen Campbell, the director of conferences for the South Carolina District of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, expects close to 600 students statewide will be bussed in to participate.

“We’re just trying to take it to another level,” he said.

The high schoolers, mostly juniors and seniors, will have access to representatives of 12 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Additionally, they’ll get information about the college process and scholarships. Campbell explains not every student has the ability to travel to explore different colleges. So the goal is to bring the students to the colleges all in one location. Beyond the college fair, there will also be a financial literacy course to teach students basic money skills.

“We used to say balancing a checkbook, but people don’t write checks anymore too much,” Campbell laughed. “But if they have that part-time job, how to budget, how important that is to fuse that with your financial goals for college, how much college costs. Just those important things that we tend not to discuss with them until it’s too late.”

While the fraternity is preparing the students academically for college and beyond, members are also showing the importance of dressing the part.

As part of the conference, they’re also hosting their “Let’s Tie Things Up” initiative. It’s an interactive workshop covering how to tie a tie, the importance of dressing for success, verbal communication strategies and career exploration.

“It’s more about a modeling behavior,” George Johnson, the director of communication for the South Carolina District of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, said. “And so the young men they see images of who they can become and just seeing the men there dressed and so that inspires them.”

Organizers prefer that students pre-register through their schools in order to participate. But students won’t be turned away regardless.

Below are the additional community events as part of the conference:

HBCU IMPACT College Fair

Thursday, October 5, 2023, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lowcountry Conference Center (Magnolia Ballroom)

406 Sigma Drive, Summerville, SC 29486

Financial Literacy

Thursday, October 5, 2023, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lowcountry Conference Center (Dogwood A)

406 Sigma Drive, Summerville, SC 29486

“Let’s Tie Things Up”

Thursday, October 5, 2023, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lowcountry Conference Center (Dogwood B)

406 Sigma Drive, Summerville, SC 29486

Graduate School and Career Fair

Saturday, October 7, 2023, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lowcountry Conference Center (Magnolia Ballroom)

406 Sigma Drive, Summerville, SC 29486

Blood Drive Event with the Red Cross

Saturday, October 7, 2023, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lowcountry Conference Center (Cypress Multipurpose Room)

406 Sigma Drive, Summerville, SC 29486

Miss Old Gold and Black Scholarship Competition

Saturday, October 7, 2023, 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Lowcountry Conference Center (Azalea Ballroom)

406 Sigma Drive, Summerville, SC 29486

