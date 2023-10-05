Voting registration deadlines in S.C. are approaching

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Heads up, South Carolina! If you plan to vote in this year’s elections, you are running out of time to register.

The deadline to register to vote in person is Friday, and the deadline to register to vote online is Saturday.

There are no statewide positions on this fall’s ballot, but various city council and mayor seats are up for grabs.

“I think that we need to vote the right people in so we can change what’s going on in this country,” Conway resident Maureen Bertolet said.

Horry County Director of Elections Sandy Martin said you can go to multiple places to register, including the library, chamber of commerce, or the elections office.

“The process is a lot simpler now than it used to be,” Martin said. “It’s a lot easier and there’s no excuse for people not to be registered if they want to be.”

According to Martin, all you need to bring with you to register to vote in person is something with your name and address on it. For the voting online registration, you will need a South Carolina driver’s license.

For both methods, it is important to have your address up to date.

Martin said she has worked for the elections office since she was 17. Back when Martin started, they had 40,000 registered voters. That number, according to Martin, is up to 270,000 today. However, fewer people ensure they’re registered for municipal elections.

“It’s just as important as the general because you’re electing the people that are going to be sponsoring you in the cities,” Martin said.

Click here to register to vote, check your registration status, or find your polling place.

Election Day is Nov. 7.

For the mail registry, the mail must be postmarked 30 days before the election.

