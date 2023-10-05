Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Bo Bear and Kenny

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society has a passion for saving animals and finding them their FUR-ever homes. In this week’s Waggin’ Wednesday, we’re introducing you to two dogs that are up for adoption.

Bo Bear is an 8-year-old retriever-boxer mix. The shelter says his love for play and interaction with other dogs is evident, though he thrives best with a furry friend who can match his enthusiastic play style. This unique blend of traits makes him an ideal fit for a calm yet active home, where he can enjoy moments of mellowness but also have fun adventures. Despite his energetic bursts, Bo Bear also has a remarkably relaxed and chill demeanor. Something you should know is that Bo Bear doesn’t do well with cats, so a feline-free environment would be the best match for him. As much as this sweet boy loves playing with his doggy friends, Bo Bear really adores his human friends. Getting lots of attention and pets from his favorite people is what Bo Bear lives for.

Kenny is a 2-year-old terrier mix. Folks at the shelter say he loves long walks on the beach, and he is a rockstar on a leash. Kenny loves treats, hugs and attention. So if you are looking for an affectionate dog, Kenny is your guy! The shelter says Kenny is making strides in conquering his fears and becoming less shy.

The Charleston Animal Society is located in the 2400 block of Remount Road in North Charleston, and it is open from 12-5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on the weekends.

If you have any questions, you can also call the shelter at 843-747-4849.

