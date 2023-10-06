SC Lottery
1 elk causes 3 separate crashes on interstate in Colorado

An elk was killed and its body hit two more times by vehicles on a Colorado interstate on Friday.
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A series of crashes involving an elk closed southbound I-25 south of Colorado City on Friday.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the first crash was reported at 6:25 a.m. at mile marker 59 between Colorado City and Walsenburg when a vehicle hit an elk. The people involved in the first crash are expected to be OK.

The second crash happened at 6:30 a.m. when another vehicle hit the corpse of the elk. The second vehicle rolled, and one person had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter. The status of that person was not available.

The third crash, also involving the corpse of the elk, happened at about 6:45 a.m. The driver was able to leave the scene uninjured.

The highway was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

