17-year-old charged with murder in N. Charleton shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a teen in connection to a deadly shooting on Stall Road.

Lamont Isiah Hawkins, 17, is charged with murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime and four counts of armed robbery.

North Charleston Police responded to the area at 3:01 a.m. Saturday and found a man lying in the grass outside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound, an incident report states.

The victim was identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office as Francisco Javier Antonio Francisco, 26, from the North Charleston area.

Hawkins was arrested and booked at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center on Friday. Authorities say he will be charged as an adult.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.