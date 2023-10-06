18-year-old charged in shooting at Beaufort Co. gas station

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies have charged a man in a Thursday shooting at a gas station that left another man injured.

James Jabbar Williams, Jr., 18, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies responded to the Tiger Express on Sea Island Parkway in Lady’s Island around 4:15 p.m. Thursday where they found a 50-year-old man shot in the thigh.

Williams and the victim had been driving on Sea Island Parkway when one cut the other off in traffic, deputies said.

Deputies said both men pulled into the Tiger Express where an argument escalated to the shooting.

Williams was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.