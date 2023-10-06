Beaufort Police searching for suspect wanted for murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department are actively searching for a man wanted in connection to a murder that occurred on June 10, 2023 on Boundary Street in Beaufort County.

Police say they were called to Boundary Street around 11:05 p.m. due to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Jaquavious Washington dead.

After further investigation, police found out a party took place earlier in the evening at a nearby hotel. They say , an argument later ensued between multiple individuals.

Following the verbal altercation, police say the victim attempted to leave the area in a vehicle. The vehicle was shot multiple times as it was leaving and was then involved in a collision near Starbucks, according to police.

They say the victim died due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators have obtained warrants for 22-year-old Trevaughn Eugene Hipp. Hipp is wanted on charges of Murder, Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

Law enforcement is currently searching for Hipp. He is known to frequent the Grays Hill area.

The public should not approach Hipp as he is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

If seen, call 911 right away. Anyone who may have information about this incident or information on Hipp’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Investigator Andersen at 843-322-7941, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938 please reference case # 23B24199.

