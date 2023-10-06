Clemson looks for 15th straight win over Wake Forest, Swinney to tie school record

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Clemson (3-2, 1-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

Line: Clemson by 20½ (Tuesday) according to Fanduel Sportsbook.

Series: Clemson leads 70-17-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Clemson is seeking its 15th straight victory in the series, a run that coincided with coach Dabo Swinney getting promoted to replace Tommy Bowden at midseason in 2008 after a 12-7 loss at the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest hopes to avoid its first 0-2 ACC start since the COVID-19 season of 2020.

KEY MATCHUP

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik had perhaps his best showing of the season in the team’s 31-14 victory at then-undefeated Syracuse a week ago. Klubnik completed 23 of 37 passes for 263 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers for the first time this year against a Power Five opponent. Wake Forest is tied for the ACC lead with 16 sacks and six interceptions and must get pressure on Klubnik to force the sophomore into mistakes.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wake Forest: QB Mitch Griffis is in his first season as the fulltime starter after Sam Hartman’s transfer to Notre Dame. He’s shown good mobility and the ability to make plays on the move, but also has taken numerous sacks after holding the football too long, something coach Dave Clawson called “a four-week problem” after the loss to Georgia Tech on Sept. 23.

Clemson: Edge rusher T.J. Parker has shown speed and strength as a freshman on the defensive line. Parker leads the team with 7½ tackles for loss and three sacks. He’s made 19 tackles and is third on the Tigers with six quarterback pressures. He was named the ACC defensive lineman of the week for his showing against Syracuse.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Clemson survived a double-overtime shootout last year before winning 51-45 on the road. That marked the Tigers’ 14th straight win in the series since Wake Forest’s last win in 2008. … Clemson’s win last year also marked the first time since 2011 that the Tigers won by a single-digit margin. The Demon Deacons hadn’t been closer than 14 points in the every-year meetings since until last year. … Tigers coach Dabo Swinney has 164 wins, one shy of the program’s all-time record held by the late Frank Howard — the namesake of Howard’s Rock at Memorial Stadium. ... The Demon Deacons are ninth in the ACC in scoring offense (29.0) and scoring defense (22.8). … Clemson freshman receiver Tyler Brown had career highs of nine catches for 153 yards in the win at Syracuse. Brown’s yards were the most by a Tigers freshman since Justyn Ross had 153 in the 44-16 national championship win over Alabama in January 2019. ... Running back Justice Ellison is third in the ACC in rushing yards per game (83.3) but has yet to punch one into the end zone for Wake Forest. ... Clemson has been called for just 22 penalties this season, its fewest through five games since having the same number in 2017.

